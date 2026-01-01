|Engine
|398.63 cc
The 390 Adventure STD, is listed at ₹4.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 390 Adventure offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 390 Adventure STD is available in 2 colour options: Electronic Orange, Ceramic White.
The 390 Adventure STD is powered by a 398.63 cc engine.
In the 390 Adventure's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 priced between ₹3.06 Lakhs - 3.37 Lakhs.
The 390 Adventure STD has Riding Modes, Call/SMS Alerts, Pass Switch, Bluetooth Connectivity and Passenger Footrest.