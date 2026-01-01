hamburger icon
390 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure Right View
1/16
KTM 390 Adventure Front Right View
2/16
KTM 390 Adventure Windshield View
3/16
KTM 390 Adventure Front Tyre View
4/16
KTM 390 Adventure Headlight View
5/16
KTM 390 Adventure Disc View
6/16

KTM 390 Adventure STD

4.52 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
KTM 390 Adventure Key Specs
Engine398.63 cc
390 Adventure STD

390 Adventure STD Prices

The 390 Adventure STD, is listed at ₹4.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

390 Adventure STD Mileage

All variants of the 390 Adventure offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

390 Adventure STD Colours

The 390 Adventure STD is available in 2 colour options: Electronic Orange, Ceramic White.

390 Adventure STD Engine and Transmission

The 390 Adventure STD is powered by a 398.63 cc engine.

390 Adventure STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 390 Adventure's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 priced between ₹3.06 Lakhs - 3.37 Lakhs.

390 Adventure STD Specs & Features

The 390 Adventure STD has Riding Modes, Call/SMS Alerts, Pass Switch, Bluetooth Connectivity and Passenger Footrest.

KTM 390 Adventure STD Price

390 Adventure STD

₹4.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,96,744
RTO
31,739
Insurance
23,619
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,52,102
EMI@9,717/mo
KTM 390 Adventure STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Ground Clearance
227 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
155 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
46 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
64 mm
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
398.63 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Storke, Single Cylinder, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
WP Apex USD Open-Cartridge Fork,43 mm, 200 mm Travelfully Adjustable for Compression and Rebound Damping (30-Step)
Rear Suspension
WP Monoshock, 205 mm Wheels Travel Adjustable for Rebound Damping (20-Click) and Preload (10-Step)

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT Display

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Headlight
LED
KTM 390 Adventure other Variants

390 Adventure R

₹4.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,77,914
RTO
30,233
Insurance
10,770
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,18,917
EMI@9,004/mo
Add to Compare
Close

