|398.7 cc
The 390 Adventure R, is listed at ₹4.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 390 Adventure offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 390 Adventure R is available in 2 colour options: Electronic Orange, Ceramic White.
The 390 Adventure R is powered by a 398.7 cc engine.
In the 390 Adventure's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 priced between ₹3.06 Lakhs - 3.37 Lakhs.
The 390 Adventure R has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch and Display.