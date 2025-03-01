HT Auto

KTM 390 Adventure On Road Price in Solapur

KTM 390 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure Engine View
KTM 390 Adventure Front Tyre View
KTM 390 Adventure Rear Tyre View
KTM 390 Adventure Seat View
KTM 390 Adventure Tank View
3.68 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Solapur
390 Adventure Price in Solapur

KTM 390 Adventure on road price in Solapur starts from Rs. 4.21 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
KTM 390 Adventure STD₹ 4.21 Lakhs
KTM 390 Adventure Variant Wise Price List in Solapur

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD

₹4.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
398.63 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,67,699
RTO
29,415
Insurance
23,608
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Solapur)
4,20,722
EMI@9,043/mo
KTM 390 Adventure Alternatives

Zontes 350T

Zontes 350T

2.99 - 3.25 Lakhs
350T Price in Solapur
BMW G 310 GS

BMW G 310 GS

3.3 Lakhs
G 310 GS Price in Solapur
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Himalayan 650

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650

3.8 Lakhs Onwards
Zontes 350X

Zontes 350X

2.99 Lakhs Onwards
350X Price in Solapur

Popular KTM Bikes

KTM 390 Adventure News

The KTM 390 Duke looks sharp, mimicking the bigger Duke range in design. It is one of the most popular naked motorcycles in the Indian market.
390 Adventure X to 390 Duke: 8 KTM Bikes under 3 lakh
1 Mar 2025
The new 399 cc engine makes the new ADV more tractable when compared to its predecessor.
2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Here is what the ADV is all about
26 Feb 2025
KTM 390 Adventure takes inspiration from its larger adventure tourer siblings.
New-gen KTM 390 Adventure deliveries begin in India
25 Feb 2025
The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is completely new from the ground up and levels up on every front including on-road dynamics and off-road capability
2025 KTM 390 Adventure first ride review
25 Feb 2025
The KTM 390 Adventure R is the more off-road-focused variant that's made in India and available internationally. It could soon be homologated for the Indian market too.
KTM 390 Adventure R being considered for India on a made-to-order basis
22 Feb 2025
KTM 390 Adventure Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
15 Nov 2024
KTM has launched the 1390 Super Duke R motorcycle in India as the successor to the 1290 Super Duke motorcycle.. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22.96 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most expensive KTM motorcycle one can to buy in India.
KTM 1390 Super Duke R motorcycle launched in India: Price, features, engine, performance explained
15 Nov 2024
Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.80 lakh, the KTM 890 Adventure R will take on rivals like the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally and BMW F 900 GS. The 890 Duke R will rival the Triumph Street Triple RS and Ducati Monster SP bikes.
KTM launches 890 Duke R and Adventure R motorcycles in India: First look
14 Nov 2024
KTM 390 Adventure FAQs

The on-road price of KTM 390 Adventure STD in Solapur is Rs. 4.21 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for KTM 390 Adventure STD in Solapur amount to Rs. 29,415, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 390 Adventure in Solapur is Rs. 8,531.
The insurance charges for KTM 390 Adventure STD in Solapur are Rs. 23,608, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

