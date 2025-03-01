What is the on-road price of KTM 390 Adventure in Bhilwara? The on-road price of KTM 390 Adventure STD in Bhilwara is Rs. 4.21 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 390 Adventure in Bhilwara? The RTO charges for KTM 390 Adventure STD in Bhilwara amount to Rs. 29,415, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 390 Adventure in Bhilwara? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 390 Adventure in Bhilwara is Rs. 8,531.