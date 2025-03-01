KTM 390 Adventure comes in two colour options: Orange, Ceramic White.

The KTM 390 Adventure is available in 1 variant - STD.

KTM 390 Adventure is priced at Rs. 3.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

KTM 390 Adventure is priced at Rs. 3.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

The KTM 390 Adventure is available in 1 variant - STD.

KTM 390 Adventure comes in two colour options: Orange, Ceramic White.

KTM 390 Adventure comes in petrol engine options, comes with 398.63 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

KTM 390 Adventure rivals are Zontes 350T, BMW G 310 GS, Zontes 350X.

KTM 390 Adventure comes with a mileage of 32.7 kmpl (Company claimed).