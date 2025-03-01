390 AdventurePriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsOffersDealersEMINews
KTM 390 Adventure Right View
View all Images

KTM 390 Adventure

Launched in Feb 2025

₹3.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
390 Adventure Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 348.0 cc

390 Adventure: 398.63 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 30.24 kmpl

390 Adventure: 32.7 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 39.67 ps

390 Adventure: 46.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 153.0 kmph

390 Adventure: 180.0 kmph

KTM 390 Adventure Latest Update

Latest News:

390 Adventure X to 390 Duke: 8 KTM Bikes under ₹3 lakh
2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Here is what the ADV is all about

KTM 390 Adventure Price:

KTM 390 Adventure is priced at Rs. 3.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for KTM 390 Adventure?

The KTM 390 Adventure is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the KTM 390 Adventure colour options?

KTM 390 Adventure comes in two colour options: Orange, Ceramic White.

KTM 390 Adventure Variants
KTM 390 Adventure price starts at ₹ 3.68 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
390 Adventure STD₹3.68 Lakhs*
398.63 cc
180 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Call/SMS Alerts
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Battery Capacity: 12V / 8 Ah
ABS: Single Channel
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

KTM 390 Adventure Images

16 images
KTM 390 Adventure Colours

KTM 390 Adventure is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Orange
Ceramic white

KTM 390 Adventure Specifications and Features

Max Power46 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Max Torque39 Nm
Mileage32.7 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine398.63 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed180 kmph
KTM 390 Adventure comparison with similar bikes

KTM 390 Adventure
Zontes 350T
BMW G 310 GS
Zontes 350X
₹3.68 Lakhs*
₹2.99 Lakhs*
₹3.3 Lakhs*
₹2.99 Lakhs*
Power
46 PS
Power
39.33 PS
Power
34 PS
Power
38.52 PS
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
32.8 Nm
Torque
28 Nm
Torque
32.8 Nm
Engine
398.63 cc
Engine
348 cc
Engine
313 cc
Engine
348 cc
Kerb Weight
183 kg
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Kerb Weight
169.5 kg
Kerb Weight
185 kg
Length
-
Length
2135 mm
Length
2075 mm
Length
2055 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
KTM 390 Adventure Offers
Delhi
Bring Home KTM Vehicle and Get Rate of interest up...
Applicable on 390-adventurestd variant
Expiring on 1 Apr
KTM Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
JS AUTOMOBILES - NARELA
K-18A2, Road Number -201, Main Rajapuri Road, Delhi, Delhi 110040
+91 - 9899992903
KTM@DWARKA
A-199,Gt Karnal Road,Gujranwala Town Part-1, Delhi 110045
KTM@GTKR
Plot No. 6, Block A, Vijay Enclave, Mahaveer Enclave, Palam Village, Dwarka, Delhi 110099
MADHUR MOTORS(13337)
D.S.S. 105 Sector - 13, Market, Delhi 110020
RRAG AUTOMOTIVE PRIVATE LIMITED
S-4, Okhla Industrial Estate, Near Sbi Bank, Pocket S Okhla Phase Ii, Delhi 110051
BaggaLink
B-10, Jagatpuri Main Road, Arjun Nagar, Delhi 110015
+91 - 9910399157
Popular KTM Bikes

KTM 390 Adventure EMI

