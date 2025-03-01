What is the on-road price of KTM 390 Adventure X in Nagaon? The on-road price of KTM 390 Adventure X STD in Nagaon is Rs. 3.23 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 390 Adventure X in Nagaon? The RTO charges for KTM 390 Adventure X STD in Nagaon amount to Rs. 23,291, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 390 Adventure X in Nagaon? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 390 Adventure X in Nagaon is Rs. 6,544.