KTM 390 Adventure X
View all Images

KTM 390 Adventure X

Launched in Feb 2025

₹2.91 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
390 Adventure X Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 348.0 cc

390 Adventure X: 398.63 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 30.69 kmpl

390 Adventure X: 30 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 39.28 ps

390 Adventure X: 46.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 150.0 kmph

390 Adventure X: 160.0 kmph

KTM 390 Adventure X Latest Update

Latest News:

390 Adventure X to 390 Duke: 8 KTM Bikes under ₹3 lakh
KTM 390 Adventure X: A no-frills power-packed ADV. Is it better than its rivals?

Latest Updates on KTM 390 Adventure X

The KTM 390 Adventure X has emerged as a striking contender in the adventure motorcycle segment, appealing to enthusiasts looking for a robust touring experience without breaking the bank. Launched as a more affordable variant, the KTM 390 Adventure X is designed to attract newcomers in the adventure segment. This model boasts a remarkable price point, currently set at 2.91 lakh (ex-showroom), making it significantly cheaper than its full-fledged sibling, the standard KTM 390 Adventure. With key features retained and some electronic aids omitted to keep costs low, the 390 Adventure X emphasises performance and rugged aesthetics.

KTM 390 Adventure X Price

The current price of the KTM 390 Adventure X is 2.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This price reflects an introductory offer that positions the motorcycle to compete effectively against other models in the market, such as the BMW G 310 GS.

KTM 390 Adventure X Launch Date

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure X was officially launched recently, creating a buzz among motorcycle enthusiasts. As part of KTM's strategic expansion in the growing adventure bike market in India, this model aims to cater to both budget-conscious buyers and those seeking a reliable adventure tourer. Its attractive pricing coupled with the distinctive KTM branding makes it a compelling option.

KTM 390 Adventure X Variants

Currently, the KTM 390 Adventure X is available in a single variant, priced at 2,91,140 (ex-showroom). This variant encompasses several essential features while keeping the motorcycle accessible to a wider audience. Enthusiasts are eager to see whether KTM will introduce further variants or options in the future to accommodate different riding preferences.

KTM 390 Adventure X Design

Visually, the KTM 390 Adventure X carries the rugged and sporty DNA characteristic of the KTM brand. It maintains the bold styling cues with a split trellis frame and sharp body lines that not only deliver an aggressive stance but also enhance aerodynamics. The motorcycle comes fitted with a full-LED lighting system, which ensures superior visibility on various terrains. KTM offers the 390 Adventure X in two colour options – Electronic Orange and Ceramic White. These colours are designed to reflect the adventurous spirit of the bike, making it a head-turner both on and off the road. The mature design language combined with functional features like a high ground clearance of 200 mm makes this motorcycle ready for any adventure you may embark upon.

KTM 390 Adventure X Features

The KTM 390 Adventure X features an ergonomic seat and a well-designed riding position that promotes long-distance comfort. One notable change with the ADV is the transition from a TFT screen to a more straightforward LCD dashboard. While some may lament the absence of advanced technology, the LCD display still presents essential information in a clear and concise manner. Furthermore, other comforts such as a 12V accessory socket make it easy for riders to charge devices on the go.

KTM 390 Adventure X Engine and Specifications

Powering the KTM 390 Adventure X is the upgraded 398.63 cc LC4c engine that delivers a robust 45.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The improved power-to-weight ratio brings smoother acceleration and enhanced low-end power output. The bike is equipped with Bosch Electronic Fuel Injection system that enhances fuel efficiency and throttle responsiveness. 

The 390 Adventure X is built around a split-trellis frame that is paired with a bolt-on subframe. The bike comes fitted with open-cartridge forks that offer 200 mm travel in the front and a rear monoshock with 205 mm of travel. The bike allows for complete adjustability for compression, rebound damping, and preload. 

KTM 390 Adventure X Fuel Efficiency

In terms of fuel efficiency, the KTM 390 Adventure X is expected to perform well compared to other motorcycles in its class. On average, riders can achieve a fuel economy ranging from 25 to 30 kmpl under regular riding conditions. 

KTM 390 Adventure X Safety Features

When it comes to safety, the KTM 390 Adventure X does not fall short. With features like dual-channel ABS and off-road ABS, riders can enjoy a safe braking experience on various surfaces. However, certain electronic aids such as Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) and Cornering ABS are absent in this variant, which lends to the model’s lower price point. Despite these omissions, the lightweight design and sturdy build quality contribute to a reassuring ride. Riders can also benefit from the bike's advanced suspension system, featuring 43 mm WP Apex USD front forks and a rear monoshock, delivering enhanced stability and control.\

KTM 390 Adventure X Variants
KTM 390 Adventure X price starts at ₹ 2.91 Lakhs
1 Variant Available
390 Adventure X STD ₹2.91 Lakhs 398.63 cc
398.63 cc
180 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

KTM 390 Adventure X Images

10 images
View All 390 Adventure X Images

KTM 390 Adventure X Colours

KTM 390 Adventure X is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Electronic orange
Ceramic white

KTM 390 Adventure X Specifications and Features

Max Power46 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Max Torque39 Nm
Mileage30 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine398.63 cc
Max Speed160 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all 390 Adventure X specs and features

