KTM 250 Duke On Road Price in Anantnag

2.05 - 2.3 Lakhs
*On-Road PriceAnantnag
KTM 250 Duke Variant Wise Price List

BS6
₹2.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
248.8 cc
41.0 kmpl
30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,27,712
RTO
20,494
Insurance
10,867
On-Road Price in Anantnag
2,59,073
EMI@5,568/mo
KTM 250 Duke Specifications and Features
BS6
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Ground Clearance
185 mm
Wheelbase
1357
Dry Weight
161.9 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm
