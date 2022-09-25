HT Auto
KTM 250 Adventure On Road Price in Poonamallee

2.3 - 2.6 Lakhs
*On-Road PricePoonamallee
KTM 250 Adventure Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹2.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
248.76 cc
38.12 kmpl
30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,54,675
RTO
20,374
Insurance
11,321
On-Road Price in Poonamallee
2,86,370
EMI@6,155/mo
KTM 250 Adventure Specifications and Features
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
2154 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Dry Weight
156 kg
Height
1263 mm
Saddle Height
855 mm
Width
900 mm

