KTM
250 Adventure
On Road Price in Khelari
KTM
250 Adventure
On Road Price in Khelari
₹2.3 - 2.6 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Khelari are not available.
Khelari
KTM
250 Adventure
Variant Wise Price List
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
248.76 cc
38.12 kmpl
30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹2,30,000
RTO
₹18,400
Insurance
₹10,906
On-Road Price in Khelari
₹2,59,306
EMI@5,573/mo
KTM
250 Adventure
Specifications and Features
STD
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Dimensions and Capacity
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
2154 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Dry Weight
156 kg
Height
1263 mm
Saddle Height
855 mm
Width
900 mm
Tyres and Brakes
Mileage and Performance
Engine and Transmission
Chassis and Suspension
