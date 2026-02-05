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KTM 250 Duke Mileage

₹2.14 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹4331
4.1
23
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KTM 250 Duke Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 30.08 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual 30.08 kmpl

KTM 250 Duke Variants Wise Mileage

KTM 250 Duke price starts at ₹ 2.14 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
250 Duke STD
250 cc
148 kmph
₹2.14 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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KTM 250 Duke Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs
 
Alert Me When Launched Karizma XMR 250 DetailsView upcoming Bikes
Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
Mileage: 41.55 kmpl
Check OffersKarizma XMR Mileage250 DukevsKarizma XMR
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

1.9 - 2.07 Lakhs
Mileage: 38 kmpl
Check OffersGixxer SF 250 Mileage250 DukevsGixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250

1.82 Lakhs Onwards
Mileage: 38 kmpl
Check OffersGixxer 250 Mileage250 DukevsGixxer 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

2.24 Lakhs
Mileage: 31 kmpl
Check OffersVitpilen 250 Mileage250 DukevsVitpilen 250
KTM RC 200

KTM RC 200

2.15 Lakhs Onwards
Mileage: 35.0 kmpl
Check OffersRC 200 Mileage250 DukevsRC 200

KTM 250 Duke Visual Comparison

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KTM 250 Duke User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

A Perfect Highway Beast
The KTM Duke 250 features an aggressive streetfighter design that grabs attention wherever it goes. Its sharp body lines, muscular fuel tank, and exposed trellis frame give it a premium and sporty road presence. The LED headlamp and edgy graphics further enhance its bold stance, making it one of the best-looking bikes in the 250cc segment. Many riders rate its styling highly for its modern and distinctive appeal compared to competitors.
By: Avneesh (Feb 5, 2026)
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The Perfect Streetfighter
The KTM Duke 250 offers a perfect balance of performance, style, and practicality, making it a top choice in the quarter-liter naked bike segment. Positioned between the Duke 200 and the more aggressive Duke 390, it?s ideal for riders who want more power than a beginner bike without stepping into full-on performance territory. Powered by a 248.8cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, the Duke 250 delivers a punchy 30 PS and 24 Nm of torque. The power delivery is smooth, and the bike offers enough grunt in the mid-range to make city commutes and highway rides enjoyable. The 6-speed gearbox is slick and benefits from a slipper clutch, which adds to riding comfort, especially during downshifts. One of the most compelling aspects of the Duke 250 is its design. Borrowing heavily from the 1290 Super Duke R, it features sharp, aggressive lines, an LED headlamp (in the latest model), and a muscular fuel tank that gives it a premium and sporty look. The split trellis frame, WP suspension, and 17-inch alloy wheels contribute not just to its aesthetics but also to its superior handling dynamics. Ride quality is firm, as expected from a performance-oriented naked bike, but it handles corners with precision and stability. The brakes offer adequate stopping power with dual-channel ABS providing added safety. At around 170 kg (kerb), it feels nimble and agile in traffic yet stable on open roads. The Duke 250 also offers decent mileage for its class, averaging around 30?35 km/l depending on riding style. The digital LCD instrument cluster is informative, although not as advanced as the TFT unit on the Duke 390. Overall, the KTM Duke 250 is ideal for riders who want a well-balanced bike with sporty performance, aggressive looks, and KTM?s signature street-fighter DNA. It's well-suited for city rides, occasional touring, and spirited weekend runs ? a versatile package in the 250cc segment.
By: Henry Y (Jul 13, 2025)
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Prefect for riding
One of the best bikes in this range ? totally worth the money. The mileage is great for both city and highway rides. I really liked the design, and the torque is impressive. It goes from 0 to 100 in around 6 seconds. Absolutely loved it
By: Anand Kumar (Jun 25, 2025)
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