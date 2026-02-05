The Perfect Streetfighter

The KTM Duke 250 offers a perfect balance of performance, style, and practicality, making it a top choice in the quarter-liter naked bike segment. Positioned between the Duke 200 and the more aggressive Duke 390, it?s ideal for riders who want more power than a beginner bike without stepping into full-on performance territory. Powered by a 248.8cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, the Duke 250 delivers a punchy 30 PS and 24 Nm of torque. The power delivery is smooth, and the bike offers enough grunt in the mid-range to make city commutes and highway rides enjoyable. The 6-speed gearbox is slick and benefits from a slipper clutch, which adds to riding comfort, especially during downshifts. One of the most compelling aspects of the Duke 250 is its design. Borrowing heavily from the 1290 Super Duke R, it features sharp, aggressive lines, an LED headlamp (in the latest model), and a muscular fuel tank that gives it a premium and sporty look. The split trellis frame, WP suspension, and 17-inch alloy wheels contribute not just to its aesthetics but also to its superior handling dynamics. Ride quality is firm, as expected from a performance-oriented naked bike, but it handles corners with precision and stability. The brakes offer adequate stopping power with dual-channel ABS providing added safety. At around 170 kg (kerb), it feels nimble and agile in traffic yet stable on open roads. The Duke 250 also offers decent mileage for its class, averaging around 30?35 km/l depending on riding style. The digital LCD instrument cluster is informative, although not as advanced as the TFT unit on the Duke 390. Overall, the KTM Duke 250 is ideal for riders who want a well-balanced bike with sporty performance, aggressive looks, and KTM?s signature street-fighter DNA. It's well-suited for city rides, occasional touring, and spirited weekend runs ? a versatile package in the 250cc segment.

By: Henry Y ( Jul 13, 2025 )