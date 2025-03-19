250 DukePriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsOffersDealersEMINews
KTM 250 Duke Front Right View
View all Images

KTM 250 Duke

Launched in Sept 2023

₹2.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road price
250 Duke Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 286.0 cc

250 Duke: 250.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 32.25 kmpl

250 Duke: 30.08 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 30.17 ps

250 Duke: 31.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 146.0 kmph

250 Duke: 148.0 kmph

About KTM 250 Duke

Latest Update

  • Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Which naked streetfighter will offer the best value for money
  • KTM 250 Duke discount extended till 31st Jan, is priced at ₹…

    Latest Updates on KTM 250 Duke

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with 250 Duke.
    VS
    KTM 250 Duke
    Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Seat
    Engine
    KTM 250 Duke Variants
    KTM 250 Duke price starts at ₹ 2.25 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    STD₹2.25 Lakhs*
    250 cc
    148 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 8 Ah
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    KTM 250 Duke Images

    11 images
    KTM 250 Duke Specifications and Features

    Max Power31 PS
    Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage30.08 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine250 cc
    Max Speed148 kmph
    KTM 250 Duke comparison with similar bikes

    KTM 250 Duke
    Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
    Suzuki Gixxer 250
    Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
    Keeway K300 N
    CFMoto 300NK
    KTM RC 200
    Bajaj Dominar 400
    Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel
    Honda CB300R
    ₹2.25 Lakhs*
    ₹2.07 Lakhs*
    ₹1.98 Lakhs*
    ₹2.19 Lakhs*
    ₹2.29 Lakhs*
    ₹2.29 Lakhs*
    ₹2.18 Lakhs*
    ₹2.32 Lakhs*
    ₹2.17 Lakhs*
    ₹2.4 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.9
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.5
    6 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    31 PS
    Power
    26.5 PS
    Power
    26.5 PS
    Power
    31 PS
    Power
    27.88 PS
    Power
    33.99 PS
    Power
    25.8 PS
    Power
    40 PS
    Power
    27.9 PS
    Power
    31.13 PS
    Torque
    25 Nm
    Torque
    22.2 Nm
    Torque
    22.2 Nm
    Torque
    25 Nm
    Torque
    25 Nm
    Torque
    20.5 Nm
    Torque
    19.5 Nm
    Torque
    35 Nm
    Torque
    22.2 Nm
    Torque
    27.5 Nm
    Engine
    250 cc
    Engine
    250 cc
    Engine
    249 cc
    Engine
    249.07 cc
    Engine
    292.4 cc
    Engine
    292.4 cc
    Engine
    199.5 cc
    Engine
    373.3 cc
    Engine
    249 cc
    Engine
    286 cc
    Kerb Weight
    162.8 kg
    Kerb Weight
    161 kg
    Kerb Weight
    156 kg
    Kerb Weight
    153 kg
    Kerb Weight
    151 Kg
    Kerb Weight
    151 kg
    Kerb Weight
    160 kg
    Kerb Weight
    187 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    146 kg
    Length
    -
    Length
    2010 mm
    Length
    2010 mm
    Length
    2090 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2156 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2017 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
    KTM 250 Duke Offers
    Delhi
    Bring Home KTM Vehicle and Get Rate of interest up...
    Applicable on 250-dukestd variant
    Expiring on 1 Apr
    View Offer
    Popular KTM Bikes

    KTM 250 Duke EMI

    Select Variant:
    STD
    31 PS @ 9250 rpm | 148 kmph | 480 km
    ₹ 2.25 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    STD
    31 PS @ 9250 rpm | 148 kmph | 480 km
    ₹2.25 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹3981.87/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Sports Naked Bikes Under 3 Lakhs
    Upcoming Sports Naked Bikes
