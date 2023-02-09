Saved Articles
Overview
Variants
Price
Images
Specifications & Features
News
Videos
1/2
2/2
KTM
2022 RC 390
KTM 2022 RC 390 starting price is Rs. 2,70,000 in India. KTM 2022 RC 390 is available in
₹2.7 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers
About KTM 2022 RC 390
Latest Update
Aprilia India confirms KTM RC 390 rival for this year, could be called RS440
KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR310: Price, specs and features compared
KTM 2022 RC 390 Alternatives
Honda
CB300F
₹
2.26 - 2.3 Lakhs
Check latest offers
2022 RC 390 vs CB300F
Hero
450 ADV
₹
2.2 Lakhs Onwards
Check 450 ADV details
View similar Bikes
Benelli
TRK 251
₹
2.59 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
2022 RC 390 vs TRK 251
Yezdi Motorcycles
Yezdi Adventure
₹
2.18 - 2.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
2022 RC 390 vs Yezdi Advent...
Harley-Davidson
X440
₹
2.5 - 3 Lakhs
Check X440 details
View similar Bikes
KTM 2022 RC 390 News
Aprilia India confirms KTM RC 390 rival for this year, could be called RS440
9 Feb 2023
KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR310: Price, specs and features compared
3 Sept 2022
KTM RC 390 vs BMW G 310 RR: Price, specifications and features compared
29 Jul 2022
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs KTM RC 390: Price, specification, features compared
25 Jun 2022
KTM 250 Adventure V variant launched with a low seat height
3 Jun 2023
View all
KTM Videos
2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
5 Jun 2023
KTM Duke 200 review
23 Jan 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
16 Nov 2019
View all
