KTM 2022 RC 390 starting price is Rs. 2,70,000 in India.
2.7 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
    KTM 2022 RC 390 News

    Aprilia RS660
    Aprilia India confirms KTM RC 390 rival for this year, could be called RS440
    9 Feb 2023
    Both the motorcycles are aimed towards people who want to become a professional.&nbsp;
    KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR310: Price, specs and features compared
    3 Sept 2022
    Both the motorcycles have striking design that will turn heads.&nbsp;
    KTM RC 390 vs BMW G 310 RR: Price, specifications and features compared
    29 Jul 2022
    The new Kawasaki Ninja 400 comes out as a much costlier proposition against the KTM RC390 motorcycle. &nbsp;
    2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs KTM RC 390: Price, specification, features compared
    25 Jun 2022
    The KTM 250 Adventure V variant with the low seat height retails at the same price as the standard model
    KTM 250 Adventure V variant launched with a low seat height
    3 Jun 2023
    KTM Videos

    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    KTM Duke 200 review
    KTM Duke 200 review
    23 Jan 2013
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
    29 Sept 2020
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
