Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesKTM200 DukeOn Road Price in Trivandrum

KTM 200 Duke On Road Price in Trivandrum

4 out of 5
1/20
2/20
3/20
4/20
5/20
View all Images
6/20
4 out of 5
2.4 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Trivandrum
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

200 Duke Price in Trivandrum

KTM 200 Duke on road price in Trivandrum starts from Rs. 2.40 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
KTM 200 Duke STD₹ 2.40 Lakhs
...Read More

KTM 200 Duke Variant Wise Price List in Trivandrum

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹2.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
200 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,741
RTO
29,566
Insurance
16,298
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Trivandrum)
2,39,605
EMI@5,150/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

KTM 200 Duke Alternatives

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
MT-15 Price in Trivandrum
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
R15 V4 Price in Trivandrum
UPCOMING
CFMoto 250SR

CFMoto 250SR

2 Lakhs Onwards
Check 250SR details
View similar Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.72 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar RS200 Price in Trivandrum
KTM RC 200

KTM RC 200

2.17 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
RC 200 Price in Trivandrum
KTM 125 Duke

KTM 125 Duke

1.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
125 Duke Price in Trivandrum

Popular KTM Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  KTM Bikes

KTM 200 Duke News

2023 KTM 200 Duke is offered in two colour schemes.
2023 KTM 200 Duke launched: 5 things to know
20 Jun 2023
KTM 200 Duke in Electronic Orange colour scheme.
2023 KTM 200 Duke launched at 1.96 lakh, gets LED headlamp from 390 Duke
19 Jun 2023
Teaser of the upcoming KTM 200 Duke with new LED headlamp.
2023 KTM 200 Duke teased ahead of launch, gets new LED headlamp
15 Jun 2023
KTM 200 Duke review, test ride
KTM 200 Duke review, test ride
5 Dec 2012
KTM has updated the colourways of the 2024 RC 200.
2024 KTM RC 390 & RC 200 unveiled globally. Check out what's new
3 Feb 2024
View all
 KTM 200 Duke News

KTM Videos

The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
5 Jun 2023
KTM Duke 200 review
KTM Duke 200 review
23 Jan 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda NX500

Honda NX500

5.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.92 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

1.48 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Suzuki GSX-S1000

Suzuki GSX-S1000

12 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details