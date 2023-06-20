KTM 200 Duke on road price in Sirsi starts from Rs. 2.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 200 Duke on road price in Sirsi starts from Rs. 2.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 200 Duke dealers and showrooms in Sirsi for best offers. KTM 200 Duke on road price breakup in Sirsi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 200 Duke is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Sirsi, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Sirsi and Suzuki Intruder 250 starting at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs in Sirsi. Variants On-Road Price KTM 200 Duke STD ₹ 2.60 Lakhs