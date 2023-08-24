KTM 200 Duke on road price in Karaikudi starts from Rs. 2.25 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 200 Duke on road price in Karaikudi starts from Rs. 2.25 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 200 Duke dealers and showrooms in Karaikudi for best offers. KTM 200 Duke on road price breakup in Karaikudi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price KTM 200 Duke STD ₹ 2.25 Lakhs