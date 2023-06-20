Saved Articles

KTM 200 Duke On Road Price in Kamrup

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
2.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kamrup
200 Duke Price in Kamrup

KTM 200 Duke on road price in Kamrup starts from Rs. 2.17 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
KTM 200 Duke STD₹ 2.17 Lakhs
KTM 200 Duke Variant Wise Price List in Kamrup

STD
₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
200 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,98,835
RTO
6,500
Insurance
12,034
On-Road Price in Guwahati
(Price not available in Kamrup)
2,17,369
EMI@4,672/mo
KTM 200 Duke News

2023 KTM 200 Duke is offered in two colour schemes.
2023 KTM 200 Duke launched: 5 things to know
20 Jun 2023
KTM 200 Duke in Electronic Orange colour scheme.
2023 KTM 200 Duke launched at 1.96 lakh, gets LED headlamp from 390 Duke
19 Jun 2023
Teaser of the upcoming KTM 200 Duke with new LED headlamp.
2023 KTM 200 Duke teased ahead of launch, gets new LED headlamp
15 Jun 2023
KTM 200 Duke review, test ride
KTM 200 Duke review, test ride
5 Dec 2012
KTM RC 8C will be offered with a bespoke chassis.
2024 KTM RC 8C unveiled with 133 bhp, will be limited to 100 units
15 Mar 2024
KTM Videos

The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at ₹2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
5 Jun 2023
KTM Duke 200 review
KTM Duke 200 review
23 Jan 2013
Here's How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here's How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
