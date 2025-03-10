The KTM 200 Duke is a dynamic sports naked bike designed for thrill-seekers. Priced at an attractive 1.93 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers a powerful 200cc engine, excellent safety features, and a top speed of 142 Kmph. Price:

The KTM 200 Duke is a dynamic sports naked bike designed for thrill-seekers. Priced at an attractive 1.93 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers a powerful 200cc engine, excellent safety features, and a top speed of 142 Kmph. Price:

Base Price: The KTM 200 Duke comes with a competitive starting price of 1.93 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom).

Specs and Features:

Engine: Powered by a robust 200cc petrol engine, the 200 Duke generates an impressive 24.67 bhp at 10,000 rpm, delivering an exhilarating riding experience.

Mileage: With a fuel efficiency of 33.0 km/l, it balances power and efficiency for your daily commute.

Transmission: Equipped with a manual transmission, the KTM 200 Duke provides precise control over gear shifts.

Safety Features: This bike boasts ABS (Antilock Braking System) for enhanced braking control, ensuring safety on the road.

Other Features: The LED headlight and speedometer offer modern illumination and display, while the 12V/8Ah battery ensures reliable starting power.

Max Speed: Reach a thrilling top speed of 140 Kmph.

Max Torque: Experience 19.3 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm, perfect for quick acceleration.

Range: Enjoy long rides with a range of 469 Km, ideal for adventures.

Rivals:

KTM RC 125: While the 200 Duke offers a 200cc engine, the RC 125 features a smaller 125cc engine, making the 200 Duke the more powerful choice.

Suzuki Gixxer 250: With a similar engine capacity, the Gixxer 250 competes closely with the 200 Duke but lacks some of its premium features.

Honda CBR150R: The CBR150R offers a smaller engine and lower power output, making the 200 Duke a more robust option.

Jawa 42: The Jawa 42 has a different classic appeal compared to the sporty 200 Duke, catering to different riding preferences.

Hero XF3R: The Hero XF3R, while an exciting concept, has not yet hit the market, so the 200 Duke is readily available for those seeking immediate adventure.

In summary, the KTM 200 Duke stands out with its powerful engine, competitive pricing, and advanced safety features. It's a reliable choice for riders who crave performance without compromising on safety and efficiency. When compared to its rivals, the 200 Duke's combination of power, mileage, and modern features makes it a compelling option for motorcycle enthusiasts.