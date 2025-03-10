200 DukePriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsOffersDealersEMINews
KTM 200 Duke Front Right View
View all Images

KTM 200 Duke

Launched in Jun 2023

4.5
2 Reviews
₹2.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
200 Duke Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 248.77 cc

200 Duke: 200.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 36.98 kmpl

200 Duke: 35 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 25.23 ps

200 Duke: 25.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 136.0 kmph

200 Duke: 140.0 kmph

About KTM 200 Duke

Latest Update

  • KTM 200 Duke gets tech-savvy at just ₹2.03 lakh, Here are the five key updates given to the bike
  • 2024 KTM 200 Duke launched with TFT screen and more features. Check them out

    The KTM 200 Duke is a dynamic sports naked bike designed for thrill-seekers. Priced at an attractive 1.93 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers a powerful 200cc engine, excellent safety features, and a top speed of 142 Kmph. 

    KTM 200 Duke Variants
    KTM 200 Duke price starts at ₹ 2.03 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    STD₹2.03 Lakhs*
    200 cc
    140 kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Split
    Battery Capacity: 12 V/8Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    KTM 200 Duke Images

    12 images
    KTM 200 Duke Colours

    KTM 200 Duke is available in the 3 Colours in India.

    Silver metallic matt
    Dark galvano
    Electronic orange

    KTM 200 Duke Specifications and Features

    Max Power25 PS
    Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
    Mileage35 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine200 cc
    Max Speed140 kmph
    KTM 200 Duke comparison with similar bikes

    KTM 200 Duke
    Yamaha MT-15 V2
    Honda NX200
    Bajaj Dominar 250
    Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
    Suzuki Gixxer 250
    KTM 250 Duke
    KTM 125 Duke
    Keeway K300 N
    CFMoto 300NK
    ₹2.03 Lakhs*
    ₹1.68 Lakhs*
    ₹1.68 Lakhs*
    ₹1.85 Lakhs*
    ₹2.19 Lakhs*
    ₹1.98 Lakhs*
    ₹2.25 Lakhs*
    ₹1.81 Lakhs*
    ₹2.29 Lakhs*
    ₹2.29 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.6
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    30 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    3.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    Power
    25 PS
    Power
    18.4 PS
    Power
    16.99 PS
    Power
    27 PS
    Power
    31 PS
    Power
    26.5 PS
    Power
    31 PS
    Power
    14.5 PS
    Power
    27.88 PS
    Power
    33.99 PS
    Torque
    19.3 Nm
    Torque
    14.1 Nm
    Torque
    15.7 Nm
    Torque
    23.5 Nm
    Torque
    25 Nm
    Torque
    22.2 Nm
    Torque
    25 Nm
    Torque
    12 Nm
    Torque
    25 Nm
    Torque
    20.5 Nm
    Engine
    200 cc
    Engine
    155 cc
    Engine
    184.4 cc
    Engine
    248.77 cc
    Engine
    249.07 cc
    Engine
    249 cc
    Engine
    250 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    292.4 cc
    Engine
    292.4 cc
    Kerb Weight
    159 kg
    Kerb Weight
    139 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    180 kg
    Kerb Weight
    153 kg
    Kerb Weight
    156 kg
    Kerb Weight
    162.8 kg
    Kerb Weight
    159 kg
    Kerb Weight
    151 Kg
    Kerb Weight
    151 kg
    Length
    2072 mm
    Length
    2015 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2156 mm
    Length
    2090 mm
    Length
    2010 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    1993 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Preferred for city rides and other locations
    A good bike compared to others. It's a great choice for young riders. On the road, it offers good mileage and is as famous as KTM in Telangana By: G mallesh (Mar 10, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Beast Looks
    It is the best bike under 2 lakhs with excellent control and stability. The KTM Duke 200 is a lightweight, performance-oriented street bike, perfect for urban commutes and spirited rides. Powered by a 199.5cc engine producing around 25 hp, it offers sharp acceleration, agile handling, and a sporty design. Its trellis frame and WP suspension ensure stability and precise cornering, while features like LED lighting and a digital display add modern flair. Though the seat may feel firm on longer rides and vibrations occur at high RPMs, it delivers excellent fuel efficiency (~30-40 km/l). Ideal for beginners and enthusiasts, the Duke 200 balances style, performance, and everyday practicality. By: Harish (Jan 1, 2025)
    Read Full Review

