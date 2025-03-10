Launched in Jun 2023
Category Average: 248.77 cc
200 Duke: 200.0 cc
Category Average: 36.98 kmpl
200 Duke: 35 kmpl
Category Average: 25.23 ps
200 Duke: 25.0 ps
Category Average: 136.0 kmph
200 Duke: 140.0 kmph
The KTM 200 Duke is a dynamic sports naked bike designed for thrill-seekers. Priced at an attractive 1.93 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers a powerful 200cc engine, excellent safety features, and a top speed of 142 Kmph. Price:
The KTM 200 Duke is a dynamic sports naked bike designed for thrill-seekers. Priced at an attractive 1.93 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it offers a powerful 200cc engine, excellent safety features, and a top speed of 142 Kmph. Price:
Specs and Features:
Rivals:
In summary, the KTM 200 Duke stands out with its powerful engine, competitive pricing, and advanced safety features. It's a reliable choice for riders who crave performance without compromising on safety and efficiency. When compared to its rivals, the 200 Duke's combination of power, mileage, and modern features makes it a compelling option for motorcycle enthusiasts.Read MoreRead Less
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|25 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|200 cc
|Max Speed
|140 kmph
KTM 200 Duke
₹2.03 Lakhs*
₹1.68 Lakhs*
₹1.68 Lakhs*
₹1.85 Lakhs*
₹2.19 Lakhs*
₹1.98 Lakhs*
₹2.25 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹2.29 Lakhs*
₹2.29 Lakhs*
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
30 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
Power
25 PS
Power
18.4 PS
Power
16.99 PS
Power
27 PS
Power
31 PS
Power
26.5 PS
Power
31 PS
Power
14.5 PS
Power
27.88 PS
Power
33.99 PS
Torque
19.3 Nm
Torque
14.1 Nm
Torque
15.7 Nm
Torque
23.5 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
22.2 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
12 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
20.5 Nm
Engine
200 cc
Engine
155 cc
Engine
184.4 cc
Engine
248.77 cc
Engine
249.07 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
250 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Kerb Weight
159 kg
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
153 kg
Kerb Weight
156 kg
Kerb Weight
162.8 kg
Kerb Weight
159 kg
Kerb Weight
151 Kg
Kerb Weight
151 kg
Length
2072 mm
Length
2015 mm
Length
-
Length
2156 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
-
Length
1993 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
1990 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
|Currently viewing
|200 Duke vs MT-15 V2
|200 Duke vs NX200
|200 Duke vs Dominar 250
|200 Duke vs Vitpilen 250
|200 Duke vs Gixxer 250
|200 Duke vs 250 Duke
|200 Duke vs 125 Duke
|200 Duke vs K300 N
|200 Duke vs 300NK
Popular KTM Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
|1 & above
|2 & above
|3 & above
|4 & above
|5 rating