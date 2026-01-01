hamburger icon
160 Duke
KTM 160 Duke Front Right View
1/1

KTM 160 Duke TFT

2.05 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
KTM 160 Duke Key Specs
Engine164.2 cc
160 Duke TFT

160 Duke TFT Prices

The 160 Duke TFT, is listed at ₹2.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

160 Duke TFT Mileage

All variants of the 160 Duke offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

160 Duke TFT Colours

The 160 Duke TFT is available in 3 colour options: Atlantic Blue, Silver Metallic Matt, Electronic Orange.

160 Duke TFT Engine and Transmission

The 160 Duke TFT is powered by a 164.2 cc engine.

160 Duke TFT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 160 Duke's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM RC 160 priced ₹1.85 Lakhs or the Yamaha R15 V4 priced between ₹1.69 Lakhs - 1.94 Lakhs.

160 Duke TFT Specs & Features

The 160 Duke TFT has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Projector Headlights.

KTM 160 Duke TFT Price

160 Duke TFT

₹2.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,78,536
RTO
14,282
Insurance
11,692
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,04,510
EMI@4,396/mo
KTM 160 Duke TFT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10.1 L
Ground Clearance
174 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
19 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
48 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
164.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 stroke, Single Cylinder, SOHC, Internal Combustion Engine
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
66 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock Suspension
Front Suspension
USD Front Fork

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
SuperMoto Mode
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
KTM 160 Duke TFT EMI
EMI3,956 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,84,059
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,84,059
Interest Amount
53,310
Payable Amount
2,37,369

KTM 160 Duke other Variants

160 Duke STD

₹1.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,70,545
RTO
14,174
Insurance
11,461
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,96,180
EMI@4,217/mo
