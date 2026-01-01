hamburger icon
160 DukePriceMileageSpecifications
KTM 160 Duke Front Right View
1/1

KTM 160 Duke STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
61 Offers Available
Check Offers
KTM 160 Duke Key Specs
Engine164.2 cc
View all 160 Duke specs and features

160 Duke STD

160 Duke STD Prices

The 160 Duke STD, is listed at ₹1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

160 Duke STD Mileage

All variants of the 160 Duke offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

160 Duke STD Colours

The 160 Duke STD is available in 3 colour options: Atlantic Blue, Silver Metallic Matt, Electronic Orange.

160 Duke STD Engine and Transmission

The 160 Duke STD is powered by a 164.2 cc engine.

160 Duke STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 160 Duke's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM RC 160 priced ₹1.85 Lakhs or the Yamaha R15 V4 priced between ₹1.69 Lakhs - 1.94 Lakhs.

160 Duke STD Specs & Features

The 160 Duke STD has Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

KTM 160 Duke STD Price

160 Duke STD

₹1.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,70,545
RTO
14,174
Insurance
11,461
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,96,180
EMI@4,217/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

KTM 160 Duke STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10.1 L
Ground Clearance
174 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
19 Ps @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
48 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
164.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 stroke, Single Cylinder, SOHC, Internal Combustion Engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
66 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Travel - 160.98
Front Suspension
Travel - 138.2

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Off Road ABS, Super Moto Mode
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
KTM 160 Duke STD EMI
EMI3,795 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,76,562
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,76,562
Interest Amount
51,138
Payable Amount
2,27,700

KTM 160 Duke other Variants

160 Duke TFT

₹2.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,78,536
RTO
14,282
Insurance
11,692
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,04,510
EMI@4,396/mo
Add to Compare
Close

KTM 160 Duke Alternatives

KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
160 DukevsRC 160
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.69 - 1.94 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
160 DukevsR15 V4
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

1.55 - 1.74 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
160 DukevsMT 15 Version 2.0
Bajaj Dominar 250

Bajaj Dominar 250

1.77 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
160 DukevsDominar 250
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
160 DukevsPulsar RS200

Popular Sports Naked Bikes

UPCOMING
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

1.2 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT 600

Benelli TNT 600

6.2 - 7 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S

Benelli 402 S

2.5 - 2.7 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT600i

Benelli TNT600i

6.3 - 6.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
CFMoto 250NK

CFMoto 250NK

1.75 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

View all  Popular Sports Naked Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular KTM Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  KTM Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details