KTM 160 Duke Front Left View
UPCOMING

KTM 160 Duke

Exp. Launch on 15 Aug 2025

₹1.85 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
160 Duke Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 210.0 cc

160 Duke: 160.0 cc

KTM 160 Duke Latest Update

160 Duke Launch Date

The KTM 160 Duke is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025.

160 Duke Launch Price

It is expected to launch

KTM 160 Duke Variants
KTM 160 Duke price is expected to start at ₹ 1.85 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
160 Duke STD₹1.85 Lakhs*
160 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

KTM 160 Duke Images

1 images
KTM 160 Duke Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
TransmissionManual
Engine160 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
KTM Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
BaggaLink
Plot No. 70, K.L.J. Complex-2, Najafgarh Road,New Delhi, Delhi 110057
+91 - 9910399174
DILSHAD GARDEN KTM
A-1, Mahendru Enclave,Gt Karnal Road, Delhi Opp. Saya Automobiles, Delhi 110095
+91 - 9818442222
GRD TRUCKS PVT. LIMITED
A1 Jhilmil Industrial Area Main Gt Road East Delhi, Delhi 110059
+91 - 9999125152
JS AUTOMOBILES - NARELA
K-18A2, Road Number -201, Main Rajapuri Road, Delhi, Delhi 110040
+91 - 9899992903
KTM@DELHI NORTH
L1, Ground Floor, Plot No: 3 &Amp;4, Outerwing, Connaught Place, Delhi 110001
KTM@DWARKA
A-199,Gt Karnal Road,Gujranwala Town Part-1, Delhi 110045
Popular KTM Bikes

