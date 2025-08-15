160 Duke Launch Date

The KTM 160 Duke is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025.

160 Duke Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.85 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The KTM 160 Duke is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 160 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

160 Duke Rivals

Yamaha R15 V4, Yamaha MT-15 V2, TVS Retron, Yamaha R15S and Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z are sought to be the major rivals to KTM 160 Duke.