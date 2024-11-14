KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price in Palamu starts from Rs. 25.56 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price in Palamu starts from Rs. 25.56 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 1390 Super Duke R dealers and showrooms in Palamu for best offers. KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price breakup in Palamu includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 1390 Super Duke R is mainly compared to BMW S 1000 R which starts at Rs. 17.9 Lakhs in Palamu, Aprilia RSV4 which starts at Rs. 23.69 Lakhs in Palamu and Suzuki GSX R1000R starting at Rs. 19.8 Lakhs in Palamu. Variants On-Road Price KTM 1390 Super Duke R STD ₹ 25.56 Lakhs