KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price in Madurai starts from Rs. 25.56 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price in Madurai starts from Rs. 25.56 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 1390 Super Duke R dealers and showrooms in Madurai for best offers.
KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price breakup in Madurai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 1390 Super Duke R is mainly compared to BMW S 1000 R which starts at Rs. 17.9 Lakhs in Madurai, Aprilia RSV4 which starts at Rs. 23.69 Lakhs in Madurai and Suzuki GSX R1000R starting at Rs. 19.8 Lakhs in Madurai.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 1390 Super Duke R STD ₹ 25.56 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price