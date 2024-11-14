KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price in Kapurthala starts from Rs. 25.56 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price in Kapurthala starts from Rs. 25.56 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 1390 Super Duke R dealers and showrooms in Kapurthala for best offers. KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price breakup in Kapurthala includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 1390 Super Duke R is mainly compared to BMW S 1000 R which starts at Rs. 17.9 Lakhs in Kapurthala, Aprilia RSV4 which starts at Rs. 23.69 Lakhs in Kapurthala and Suzuki GSX R1000R starting at Rs. 19.8 Lakhs in Kapurthala. Variants On-Road Price KTM 1390 Super Duke R STD ₹ 25.56 Lakhs