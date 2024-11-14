KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price in Kanyakumari starts from Rs. 25.56 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price in Kanyakumari starts from Rs. 25.56 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 1390 Super Duke R dealers and showrooms in Kanyakumari for best offers. KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price breakup in Kanyakumari includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 1390 Super Duke R is mainly compared to BMW S 1000 R which starts at Rs. 17.9 Lakhs in Kanyakumari, Aprilia RSV4 which starts at Rs. 23.69 Lakhs in Kanyakumari and Suzuki GSX R1000R starting at Rs. 19.8 Lakhs in Kanyakumari. Variants On-Road Price KTM 1390 Super Duke R STD ₹ 25.56 Lakhs