KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price in Jamnagar starts from Rs. 25.56 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
KTM 1390 Super Duke R dealers and showrooms in Jamnagar for best offers.
KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price breakup in Jamnagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the KTM 1390 Super Duke R is mainly compared to BMW S 1000 R which starts at Rs. 17.9 Lakhs in Jamnagar, Aprilia RSV4 which starts at Rs. 23.69 Lakhs in Jamnagar and Suzuki GSX R1000R starting at Rs. 19.8 Lakhs in Jamnagar.
Variants On-Road Price KTM 1390 Super Duke R STD ₹ 25.56 Lakhs
