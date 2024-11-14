KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price in East Godavari starts from Rs. 25.56 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price in East Godavari starts from Rs. 25.56 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 1390 Super Duke R dealers and showrooms in East Godavari for best offers. KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price breakup in East Godavari includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 1390 Super Duke R is mainly compared to BMW S 1000 R which starts at Rs. 17.9 Lakhs in East Godavari, Aprilia RSV4 which starts at Rs. 23.69 Lakhs in East Godavari and Suzuki GSX R1000R starting at Rs. 19.8 Lakhs in East Godavari. Variants On-Road Price KTM 1390 Super Duke R STD ₹ 25.56 Lakhs