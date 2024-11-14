KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 25.56 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 25.56 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 1390 Super Duke R dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. KTM 1390 Super Duke R on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 1390 Super Duke R is mainly compared to BMW S 1000 R which starts at Rs. 17.9 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Aprilia RSV4 which starts at Rs. 23.69 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Suzuki GSX R1000R starting at Rs. 19.8 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price KTM 1390 Super Duke R STD ₹ 25.56 Lakhs