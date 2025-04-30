The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Duke R marks the Austrian bike maker’s foray into the premium motorcycle segment in India, and it was launched on our shores on November 14, 2024. Available at an ex-showroom price of ₹22.96 lakh, the Super Duke R brings a powerful parallel-twin engine framed with the aggressively sharp styling that is characteristic of KTM ’s sub-400 cc bikes. It looks more in line with the brand’s portfolio of naked bikes, especially the 990 Duke. Updated globally last year, the 1390 Super Duke R comes with comprehensive design improvements alongside mechanical enhancements.

Introduction

KTM 1390 Super Duke R Price:

The KTM 1390 Super Duke R is priced at ₹22.96 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is available in a single variant with two colour options.

When was the KTM 1390 Super Duke R launched?

The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Duke R was launched in India on November 14, 2024, and marked the brand’s endeavour into the country’s premium motorcycle segment. The 1390 Super Duke first debuted for the global markets in November 2023 after a reveal at the EICMA motorcycle show held in Milan, Italy. It was introduced as a significant upgrade over the existing 1290 Duke Super Duke with styling, tech, and mechanical improvements.

How many variants and colour options of the KTM 1390 Super Duke R are available?

The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Duke R is available in only one variant. This is offered with the choice between two colour options: the signature orange colour and a black colour scheme with bright orange accents.

What features are available in the KTM 1390 Super Duke R?

The KTM 1390 Super Duke R is equipped with a five-inch TFT screen that features KTMconnect as an available option. This allows for smartphone connectivity with features such as navigation, call and SMS alerts. The bike comes with five distinct ride modes, out of which the default Street Mode gives the rider full power with traction control, limited front wheel lift, and a smooth throttle response. The Sport Mode sharpens throttle response and allows for a small degree of rear wheel slip. Rain Mode provides maximum traction control while reducing power output to 128.2 bhp. The remaining two modes, called Performance and Track Mode, allow for enhanced customisability. The 1390 Super Duke R further features five-step adjustable wheelie control, lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, cruise control, slide control, launch control, and engine brake control.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the KTM 1390 Super Duke R?

The new KTM 1390 Super Duke R is powered by a 1,350 cc liquid-cooled LC8 V-Twin engine with 188 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. This unit is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The motorcycle gets a 'cam shift' technology, which allows for variable valve timing. The streetfighter is equipped with Michelin Power GP tyres, while Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers with a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc provide braking power.

The KTM 1390 Super Duke R shares the same frame with the 1290 Super Duke R. The suspension has been updated with new fully adjustable 48 mm WP front forks, while the rear has a monoshock for high and low-speed compression damping.

There are five suspension modes: auto, comfort, rain, street, and sport. Other features include automated preload adjustment that reacts to varying loads on the bike and an anti-dive mechanism that stiffens the front end during rapid braking. The 1390 Super Duke R also includes the 'Factory Start' feature, which changes the rear preload and ride height to improve launch performance.

What is the KTM 1390 Super Duke R’s mileage?

While KTM has not officially stated fuel economy figures, the 1390 Super Duke R offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 16.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures will vary depending on the road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the KTM 1390 Super Duke R?

The KTM 1390 Super Duke R offers a ground clearance of 149 mm. The bike’s weight without fuel is 200.5 kg while it offers a seat height of 834 mm.

What bikes does the KTM 1390 Super Duke R rival in its segment?

The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Duke R is the brand’s flagship naked streetfighter and it is pitted against the likes of the BMW R 1300 GS and the Ducati Streetfighter V4.