KTM 1390 Super Duke R Front Right View
View all Images

KTM 1390 Super Duke R

Launched in Nov 2024

4.0
2 Reviews
₹22.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
1390 Super Duke R Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1103.0 cc

1390 Super Duke R: 1350.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 15.93 kmpl

1390 Super Duke R: 16.94 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 175.94 ps

1390 Super Duke R: 190.34 ps

Speed

Category Average: 266.0 kmph

1390 Super Duke R: 270.0 kmph

View all 1390 Super Duke R Specs and Features

KTM 1390 Super Duke R Latest Update

Latest News:

2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R launched in India, priced at ₹22.96 lakh
KTM 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Adventure S India bookings open

Introduction

The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Duke R marks the Austrian bike maker’s foray into the premium motorcycle segment in India, and it was launched on our shores on November 14, 2024. Available at an ex-showroom price of 22.96 lakh, the Super Duke R brings a powerful parallel-twin engine framed with the aggressively sharp styling that is characteristic of KTM’s sub-400 cc bikes. It looks more in line with the brand’s portfolio of naked bikes, especially the 990 Duke. Updated globally last year, the 1390 Super Duke R comes with comprehensive design improvements alongside mechanical enhancements.

KTM 1390 Super Duke R Price:

KTM 1390 Super Duke R Variants
KTM 1390 Super Duke R price starts at ₹ 22.96 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
1390 Super Duke R STD₹22.96 Lakhs*
1350 cc
270 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V 11.2 Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

KTM 1390 Super Duke R Images

14 images
View All 1390 Super Duke R Images

KTM 1390 Super Duke R Colours

KTM 1390 Super Duke R is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Orange

KTM 1390 Super Duke R Specifications and Features

Max Power190.34 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque145 Nm
Mileage16.94 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1350 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed270 kmph
View all 1390 Super Duke R specs and features

KTM 1390 Super Duke R comparison with similar bikes

KTM 1390 Super Duke R
Ducati Diavel V4
BMW S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 R
Ducati Panigale V2
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Indian FTR
Kawasaki Z H2
Ducati Streetfighter V4
₹22.96 Lakhs*
₹27.21 Lakhs*
₹21.1 Lakhs*
₹19 Lakhs*
₹20.98 Lakhs*
₹18.5 Lakhs*
₹19.38 Lakhs*
₹23.48 Lakhs*
₹24.62 Lakhs*
Power
190.34 PS
Power
170.33 PS
Power
206.66 PS
Power
165 PS
Power
157.15 PS
Power
155.12 PS
Power
167.23 PS
Power
200 PS
Power
208 PS
Torque
145 Nm
Torque
126 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
114 Nm
Torque
104 Nm
Torque
101.4 Nm
Torque
120 Nm
Torque
137 Nm
Torque
123 Nm
Engine
1350 cc
Engine
1158 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
955 cc
Engine
955 cc
Engine
1203 cc
Engine
998 cc
Engine
1103 cc
Kerb Weight
200 kg
Kerb Weight
236 kg
Kerb Weight
197 kg
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Kerb Weight
197 kg
Kerb Weight
200 kg
Kerb Weight
232 kg
Kerb Weight
240 kg
Kerb Weight
199 kg
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2073 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
2093 mm
Length
2223 mm
Length
2085 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke Wheel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

KTM Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
BaggaLink
Plot No. 70, K.L.J. Complex-2, Najafgarh Road,New Delhi, Delhi 110057
+91 - 9910399174
DILSHAD GARDEN KTM
A-1, Mahendru Enclave,Gt Karnal Road, Delhi Opp. Saya Automobiles, Delhi 110095
+91 - 9818442222
GRD TRUCKS PVT. LIMITED
A1 Jhilmil Industrial Area Main Gt Road East Delhi, Delhi 110059
+91 - 9999125152
JS AUTOMOBILES - NARELA
K-18A2, Road Number -201, Main Rajapuri Road, Delhi, Delhi 110040
+91 - 9899992903
KTM@DELHI NORTH
L1, Ground Floor, Plot No: 3 &Amp;4, Outerwing, Connaught Place, Delhi 110001
KTM@DWARKA
A-199,Gt Karnal Road,Gujranwala Town Part-1, Delhi 110045
Popular KTM Bikes

KTM 1390 Super Duke R EMI

Select Variant:
STD
190.34 PS @ 10000 rpm | 270 kmph | 295.8 km
₹ 22.96 Lakhs*
STD
190.34 PS @ 10000 rpm | 270 kmph | 295.8 km
₹22.96 Lakhs*
EMI ₹39836.95/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
KTM 1390 Super Duke R User Reviews & Ratings

4
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
0
5 rating
1
It's a killer machine
It looks like a monster, and its performance is excellent compared to other bikes in this budget. It's my dream bikeBy: Kartiksootwal (Apr 30, 2025)
Read Full Review
Best bike to ride in delhi highway
This bike is very good in power, design and performance features but the price is very high, hence the overall good safety is also fineBy: Amit (Nov 16, 2024)
Read Full Review
