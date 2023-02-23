Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
KTM 125 Duke comes with 124.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 48.05 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. The price of 125 Duke starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 125 Duke sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
KTM 125 Duke price starts at ₹ 1.42 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.72 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). KTM 125 Duke comes in 1 variants. KTM 125 Duke top variant price is ₹ 1.42 Lakhs.
₹1.42 Lakhs*
124.7 cc
48.05 kmpl
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price