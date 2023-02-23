HT Auto
KTM 125 Duke Specifications

KTM 125 Duke starting price is Rs. 1,41,626 in India. KTM 125 Duke is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.42 - 1.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
4 Offers Available
KTM 125 Duke Specs

KTM 125 Duke comes with 124.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 48.05 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres.

KTM 125 Duke Specifications and Features

2021
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Length
1993 mm
Kerb Weight
159 kg
Height
1083 mm
Saddle Height
818 mm
Width
789 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :- 150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Highway Mileage
48.05 kmpl
City Mileage
46.92 kmpl
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
58 mm
Chassis
Split Trellis frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Double rate, Mono shock- 10 steps (Adjuster Slots)
Front Suspension
Triple rate spring, Inverted telescopic fork (USD)
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Single Channel
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

KTM 125 Duke News

The Yamaha MT-15 has a more powerful engine than the KTM 125 Duke.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 vs KTM 125 Duke: Price, specs and features compared
23 Feb 2023
The 2023 KTM 390 Duke arrives in Europe with 2 new colours - orange with blue and grey and black with matt grey
2023 KTM 125 Duke & 390 Duke revealed for Europe
24 Nov 2022
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
25 Jun 2022
For 2022, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 has been tweaked with minor updates to the exterior design.
KTM 125 Duke-based 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 revealed
4 Feb 2022
2022 Kawasaki Z125 has broken cover for the global markets where A1 licensing is mandatory for new riders.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling 2022 Kawasaki Z125 launched
2 Oct 2021
View all
 

KTM 125 Duke Variants & Price List

KTM 125 Duke price starts at ₹ 1.42 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.72 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). KTM 125 Duke comes in 1 variants. KTM 125 Duke top variant price is ₹ 1.42 Lakhs.

2021
1.42 Lakhs*
124.7 cc
48.05 kmpl
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

