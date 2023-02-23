KTM 125 Duke comes with 124.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 48.05 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. The price of 125 Duke starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 125 Duke sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less