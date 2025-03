Maximum Price (Ex-Showroom): 1.79 Lakhs

Engine: The KTM 125 Duke is equipped with a 124.0cc single-cylinder engine, providing ample power for urban and highway rides.

Mileage: With a remarkable mileage of 46.92 km/l, it ensures cost-effective and efficient commuting.

Power: The bike boasts a maximum power output of 14.5 PS, making it a zippy choice for those seeking exhilaration on two wheels.

Safety Features: It comes with essential safety features like a halogen headlight and a digital speedometer, ensuring clear visibility and precise speed monitoring.

Transmission: Offering a manual transmission, the KTM 125 Duke allows riders to have full control over gear shifts, contributing to a personalized riding experience.

Battery Capacity: The 8 AH battery capacity ensures reliable starts every time, adding to the overall dependability.

Body Type: Classified under sports naked bikes, it flaunts a striking design, combining style and performance seamlessly.

No Of Cylinders: Powered by a single-cylinder engine, it maintains a lightweight and agile profile.

Max Torque: Producing a torque of 12 Nm, it delivers a strong and responsive performance on the road.

Fuel Type: The KTM 125 Duke runs on petrol, readily available at fuel stations across the country.

The KTM 125 Duke is a dynCompeting with models like Bajaj Pulsar 220F, Honda SP160, Yamaha FZ-X, Keeway SR125, and Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, the KTM 125 Duke holds its own with its combination of power and efficiency. In conclusion, the KTM 125 Duke emerges as a noteworthy choice in the crowded segment of sports naked bikes. With its attractive price range, robust specs, and impressive mileage, it caters to riders seeking both excitement and economy. The KTM 125 Duke's reputation for quality and performance make it a reliable option for those looking to elevate their riding experience.