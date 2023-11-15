Saved Articles

HT Auto

KTM 125 Duke 2021

1/21
2/21
3/21
4/21
5/21
6/21
1.92 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
KTM 125 Duke Key Specs
Engine124.7 cc
Mileage48.05 kmpl
View all 125 Duke specs and features

125 Duke 2021 Latest Updates

125 Duke falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of 125 Duke 2021 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 13.5 L
  • Length: 1993 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 48.05 kmpl
  • Max Power: 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
    • Mileage of 2021 is 48.05 kmpl....Read More

    KTM 125 Duke 2021 Price

    2021
    ₹1.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.7 cc
    48.05 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,70,515
    RTO
    13,641
    Insurance
    8,068
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,92,224
    EMI@4,132/mo
    KTM 125 Duke 2021 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13.5 L
    Ground Clearance
    175 mm
    Length
    1993 mm
    Kerb Weight
    159 kg
    Height
    1083 mm
    Saddle Height
    818 mm
    Width
    789 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :- 150/60-R17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Highway Mileage
    48.05 kmpl
    City Mileage
    46.92 kmpl
    Max Power
    14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
    Stroke
    47.2 mm
    Max Torque
    12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    124.7 cc
    Clutch
    Wet Multi-Disc
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6-Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    58 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Split Trellis frame
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Double rate, Mono shock- 10 steps (Adjuster Slots)
    Front Suspension
    Triple rate spring, Inverted telescopic fork (USD)
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Stepup Seat
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    Halogen
    KTM 125 Duke 2021 EMI
    EMI3,718 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,73,001
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,73,001
    Interest Amount
    50,107
    Payable Amount
    2,23,108

