The Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh, is priced at ₹53,276 (ex-showroom).
The Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh is available in 4 colour options: Black, Gray, Red, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh include the Tunwal Sport 63 priced ₹49.99 Thousands and the YUKIE Shiga priced ₹51115 Thousands.
The Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.