hamburger icon
HomeNew BikesKomakiXoneLithium Ion 1.75 kWh
XonePriceRangeSpecifications
Komaki Xone Front Left View
1/7
Komaki Xone Front Tyre View
2/7
Komaki Xone Handle View
3/7
Komaki Xone Headlight View
4/7
Komaki Xone Seat View
5/7
Komaki Xone Taillight View
View all Images
6/7

Komaki Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
53,276*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers

Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh

Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh Prices

The Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh, is priced at ₹53,276 (ex-showroom).

Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh Range

The Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh Colours

The Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh is available in 4 colour options: Black, Gray, Red, White.

Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh Battery & Range

Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh include the Tunwal Sport 63 priced ₹49.99 Thousands and the YUKIE Shiga priced ₹51115 Thousands.

Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh Specs & Features

The Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Komaki Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh Price

Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh

₹ 53,276*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,999
Insurance
3,277
On-Road Price in Delhi
53,276
EMI@1,145/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Komaki Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
85 km
Max Speed
60 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco I Sport I Turbo, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagonsis, Lock by Remote, Wireless Updatable Features, Vivid Smart Dash, Repair Switch, Park Assist
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-6 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
1.75 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Komaki Xone Lithium Ion 1.75 kWh EMI
EMI1,031 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
47,948
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
47,948
Interest Amount
13,887
Payable Amount
61,835

Komaki Xone other Variants

Xone Graphene

₹ 39,049*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,999
Insurance
3,050
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,049
EMI@839/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Xone Lithium Ion 1.5 kWh

₹ 49,211*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
45,999
Insurance
3,212
On-Road Price in Delhi
49,211
EMI@1,058/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Xone Prime

₹ 53,276*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,999
Insurance
3,277
On-Road Price in Delhi
53,276
EMI@1,145/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Xone Ace

₹ 63,438*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,999
Insurance
3,439
On-Road Price in Delhi
63,438
EMI@1,364/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Komaki Xone Alternatives

Tunwal Sport 63

Tunwal Sport 63

49,990Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XonevsSport 63
YUKIE Shiga

YUKIE Shiga

51,115Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XonevsShiga
Lohia Oma Star

Lohia Oma Star

51,750Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XonevsOma Star
Lohia Oma Star Li

Lohia Oma Star Li

51,750Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XonevsOma Star Li
Raftaar Galaxy

Raftaar Galaxy

51,900Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XonevsGalaxy
Zelio Little Gracy

Zelio Little Gracy

49,500 - 58,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XonevsLittle Gracy

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Komaki Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Komaki Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details