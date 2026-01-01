The Xone Ace, is priced at ₹63,438 (ex-showroom).
The Xone Ace offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Xone Ace is available in 4 colour options: Black, Gray, Red, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Xone Ace include the Tunwal Sport 63 priced ₹49.99 Thousands and the YUKIE Shiga priced ₹51115 Thousands.
The Xone Ace has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.