Komaki XGT X5 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Komaki XGT X5 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Komaki XGT X5 dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
Komaki XGT X5 on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Komaki XGT X5 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Jaipur, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Jaipur and Suzuki Burgman Electric starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Komaki XGT X5 STD ₹ 1.05 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price