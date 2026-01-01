The XGT VP with TFT, is priced at ₹69,535 (ex-showroom).
The XGT VP with TFT offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XGT VP with TFT is available in 5 colour options: Black, Grey, Red, Yellow, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the XGT VP with TFT include the Amo Mobility Brisk priced ₹62.91 Thousands and the EeVe Ahava priced ₹62.5 Thousands.
The XGT VP with TFT has Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.