View all Images
69,535*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
XGT VP with TFT

XGT VP with TFT Prices

The XGT VP with TFT, is priced at ₹69,535 (ex-showroom).

XGT VP with TFT Range

The XGT VP with TFT offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XGT VP with TFT Colours

The XGT VP with TFT is available in 5 colour options: Black, Grey, Red, Yellow, White.

XGT VP with TFT Battery & Range

XGT VP with TFT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the XGT VP with TFT include the Amo Mobility Brisk priced ₹62.91 Thousands and the EeVe Ahava priced ₹62.5 Thousands.

XGT VP with TFT Specs & Features

The XGT VP with TFT has Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Komaki XGT VP with TFT Price

XGT VP with TFT

₹ 69,535*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,999
Insurance
3,536
On-Road Price in Delhi
69,535
EMI@1,495/mo
Komaki XGT VP with TFT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
18 L

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
65-70 km
Max Speed
70 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Anti-theft lock, Gel Battery Range - 60Km/charge, Emergency Repair Switch, BIS Wheels Enchance Stability, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagnosis, Wireless Updatable Features, VIVID Smart Dash, Fire Resistant Battery, Parking Assist, Lock by Remote
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
18 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Komaki XGT VP with TFT EMI
EMI1,345 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
62,581
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
62,581
Interest Amount
18,126
Payable Amount
80,707

Komaki XGT VP other Variants

XGT VP without TFT

₹ 63,438*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,999
Insurance
3,439
On-Road Price in Delhi
63,438
EMI@1,364/mo
XGT VP 60 V, 28 Ah

₹ 65,781*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,305
Insurance
3,476
On-Road Price in Delhi
65,781
EMI@1,414/mo
XGT VP 51 V, 33 Ah

₹ 88,521*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,681
Insurance
3,840
On-Road Price in Delhi
88,521
EMI@1,903/mo
Komaki XGT VP Alternatives

Amo Mobility Brisk

Amo Mobility Brisk

62,913Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XGT VPvsBrisk
EeVe Ahava

EeVe Ahava

62,499Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XGT VPvsAhava
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XGT VPvsS1 Z
Warivo Motors Nexa

Warivo Motors Nexa

58,300 - 74,300Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XGT VPvsNexa
Amo Mobility Feisty EV

Amo Mobility Feisty EV

62,180Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XGT VPvsFeisty EV
YObykes Yo Edge DX

YObykes Yo Edge DX

62,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XGT VPvsYo Edge DX

view all specs and features

