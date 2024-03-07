Komaki XGT VP on road price in Kanpur starts from Rs. 65,780.
The on road price for Komaki XGT VP top variant goes up to Rs. 88,520 in Kanpur.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Komaki XGT VP 60 V, 28 Ah and the most priced model is Komaki XGT VP 51 V, 33 Ah.
Komaki XGT VP on road price breakup in Kanpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Komaki XGT VP is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Kanpur, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Kanpur and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Kanpur.
Variants On-Road Price Komaki XGT VP 60 V, 28 Ah ₹ 65,780 Komaki XGT VP 51 V, 33 Ah ₹ 88,520
