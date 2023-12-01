Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Komaki X2 Vogue on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 49,750.
Visit your nearest
Komaki X2 Vogue on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 49,750.
Visit your nearest
Komaki X2 Vogue dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
Komaki X2 Vogue on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Komaki X2 Vogue is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Jaipur, Avon E Scoot which starts at Rs. 39,259 in Jaipur and Komaki XGT KM starting at Rs. 42,500 in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Komaki X2 Vogue X2 Vouge STD ₹ 49,750
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price