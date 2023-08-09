HT Auto
Komaki Venice On Road Price in Kanpur

Komaki Venice Front Left Side View
Komaki Venice Left View
Komaki Venice Rear Right Side View
Komaki Venice Brand Name View
Komaki Venice Front Wheel View
Komaki Venice Headlight View
1.04 - 1.5 Lakhs*
Kanpur
Venice Price in Kanpur

Komaki Venice on road price in Kanpur starts from Rs. 1.08 Lakhs. The on road price for Komaki Venice top variant goes up to Rs. 1.55 Lakhs in Kanpur.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Komaki Venice STD₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Komaki Venice Eco₹ 1.55 Lakhs
Komaki Venice Variant Wise Price List in Kanpur

STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
80 Kmph
90-120 Km
Eco
₹1.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
80 Kmph
75-100 Km
Komaki Venice Alternatives

    Komaki Venice News

    2023 Komaki Venice
    Upgraded Komaki Venice electric scooter launched at 1,67,500; gets removable batteries
    9 Aug 2023
    Komaki launched its new electric scooter Venice priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,15,000 (ex-showroom).&nbsp;
    Komaki Venice electric scooter to hit showroom tomorrow: Key facts to know
    25 Jan 2022
    Komaki Venice high-speed electric scooter.
    Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at 1.15 lakh
    24 Jan 2022
    Komaki Venice high-speed electric scooter
    Komaki Venice high-speed electric scooter revealed
    12 Jan 2022
    Venice EV by Komaki is likely to be launched later in 2021.
    Komaki Venice high-speed scooter to launch soon in 10 colour options
    12 Nov 2021
    View all
     Komaki Venice News

