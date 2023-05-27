Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Komaki TN-95 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 98,000.
Visit your nearest
Komaki TN-95 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 98,000.
Visit your nearest
Komaki TN-95 dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
Komaki TN-95 on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Komaki TN-95 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Jaipur, PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Jaipur and Evolet Raptor starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Komaki TN-95 STD ₹ 98,000
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price