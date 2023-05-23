Komaki Super on road price in Una Gujarat starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super on road price in Una Gujarat starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super dealers and showrooms in Una Gujarat for best offers. Komaki Super on road price breakup in Una Gujarat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki Super STD ₹ 31,230