Komaki Super on road price in Ujjain starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super on road price in Ujjain starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super dealers and showrooms in Ujjain for best offers. Komaki Super on road price breakup in Ujjain includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki Super STD ₹ 31,230