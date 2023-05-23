Komaki Super on road price in Udham Singh Nagar starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super on road price in Udham Singh Nagar starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super dealers and showrooms in Udham Singh Nagar for best offers. Komaki Super on road price breakup in Udham Singh Nagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki Super STD ₹ 31,230