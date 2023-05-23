Komaki Super on road price in Udaipur Tripura starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super on road price in Udaipur Tripura starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super dealers and showrooms in Udaipur Tripura for best offers. Komaki Super on road price breakup in Udaipur Tripura includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki Super STD ₹ 31,230