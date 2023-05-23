Komaki Super on road price in Titlagarh starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super on road price in Titlagarh starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super dealers and showrooms in Titlagarh for best offers. Komaki Super on road price breakup in Titlagarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki Super STD ₹ 31,230