Komaki Super on road price in South Goa starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super on road price in South Goa starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super dealers and showrooms in South Goa for best offers. Komaki Super on road price breakup in South Goa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki Super STD ₹ 31,230