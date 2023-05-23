Komaki Super on road price in Sonepur Bihar starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super on road price in Sonepur Bihar starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super dealers and showrooms in Sonepur Bihar for best offers. Komaki Super on road price breakup in Sonepur Bihar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki Super STD ₹ 31,230