Komaki Super on road price in Rajgangpur starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super on road price in Rajgangpur starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super dealers and showrooms in Rajgangpur for best offers. Komaki Super on road price breakup in Rajgangpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki Super STD ₹ 31,230