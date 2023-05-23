Komaki Super on road price in Paschim Medinipur starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super on road price in Paschim Medinipur starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super dealers and showrooms in Paschim Medinipur for best offers. Komaki Super on road price breakup in Paschim Medinipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki Super STD ₹ 31,230