Komaki Super on road price in Paonta Sahib starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super on road price in Paonta Sahib starts from Rs. 31,230. Visit your nearest Komaki Super dealers and showrooms in Paonta Sahib for best offers. Komaki Super on road price breakup in Paonta Sahib includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Komaki Super STD ₹ 31,230